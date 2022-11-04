Awards Gala Friday, November 11th

FEMME IT FORWARD, the female-led music and entertainment company empowering creative and accomplished female visionaries, will host it's inaugural "Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala," recognizing trailblazing Women in entertainment who empower, uplift, and inspire change. The event will take place at THE BEVERLY HILTON in LOS ANGELES on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th.

Honorees will include powerhouse couple CIARA and RUSSELL WILSON, TABITHA BROWN, LATTO, MUNI LONG and more. The event will also celebrate a group of women who represent all facets of the culture and who have made the biggest impact in their respective areas, as well as women who have made an invaluable impact as mentors of the organization’s mentorship program, Next Gem Femme.

Proceeds from "Give Her FlowHERS" will benefit FEMME IT FORWARD’s mentorship program "Next Gem Femme," launched in 2020, to help improve equity in the workplace and accelerate career opportunities and trajectories for young women of color. To date, the program has paired over 400 mentees with leading industry female executives from an array of music, media, and entertainment companies across fields including marketing, publicity, live & touring, business development, talent management, artist relations, and more.

Pres. and CEO/FEMME IT FORWARD Heather Lowery said, “The 'Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala' is a realization of the work we do year round with FEMME IT FORWARD to champion, empower, and celebrate the women who are pushing our culture forward every day. This inaugural class of honorees and nominees are exceptional and have made such a significant impact in their fields and in their communities. With this gala, we wanted to take it a step beyond a traditional awards show and create a special experience that truly represents everything our culture is about: family, love, sisterhood, entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and artistic brilliance. Our Awards categories – from the Black Love Award to The Muse Award to The Self-Love Award - all reflect that vision. We are so proud to use this moment as a platform to give these amazing women ‘their flowers’ and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments!”

Tickets are available now.

