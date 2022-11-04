Information on any switch to holiday music on iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1)/HOUSTON could come as soon as NOVEMBER 7 (MONDAY).

A post on the station’s FACEBOOK page said, “SUNNY 99.1 is your Official Holiday Station! We are so excited for the holiday season ahead! We're ready. We know you're ready, so we'll be announcing the return of Christmas music soon! Dana and Jay will have all the details on our 2022 SUNNY Holiday Music Launch Monday morning, November 7th, just after 8am!”

