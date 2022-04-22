-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio October '22 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
November 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO OCTOBER '22 Ratings out TODAY for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 11/9, OCTOBER '22 Ratings for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, and ROCHESTER, NY.