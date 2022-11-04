Fundraising Season Begins

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA launches its annual year-end giving campaign this week asking for tax-deductible donations to provide financial assistance to people in broadcasting whose lives have been shattered by debilitating illness, accident, or catastrophe.

Said BFA President TIM McCARTHY, “Our grantees are your colleagues. They are hard-working men and women who, through no fault of their own, need our help. Requests for aid continue to increase every year. We cannot turn our backs on those in our industry who need our help.”

This year, BFA will award close to $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Since 2017, monthly grants have increased 70% and more than 600 emergency grants have been awarded. Over the past 20 years, the FOUNDATION has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

BFA Chairman Of The Board Of Directors SCOTT HERMAN added, “Disaster often strikes without notice and extreme circumstances can deplete a life’s savings quickly. We need everyone in radio and TV to spread the word about the FOUNDATION’s charitable mission across their station and company, in case they or someone they know needs our help.”

More information, including how to make a personal or corporate donation or apply for aid is available at www.broadcastersfoundation.org and by contacting the FOUNDATION at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

