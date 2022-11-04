Publishing New Podcast Buying Guide

ADLARGE has released its 2022 Podcast Buying Guide V5.0, illustrating the fundamental factors to creating a successful buying strategy in 2023. The guide examines the progression of the industry over the past few years and the advancement and innovation of the resources and tools available to the ad buying community. This year's fifth edition focuses on brand alignment, ad quality, and the evolution of the marketplace.

Commented ADLARGE SVP/Head Of Revenue Ops. & Digital Sales ILWIRA MARCISZEK, “We’ve entered a new era of advertising in the podcast industry. According to MAGELLAN AI, almost 2,000 new brands entered the space in Q3 and that number is expected to grow. As the space continues to mature, the abundance of opportunity is unlimited; however, it’s critical for brands to stay informed and educated in order to achieve their goals. This is a testament to the power of podcasting and its forceful ability to drive engagement and results.”

ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “As a leader in the space, we have built our business on helping our partners. Over the past five years, the marketplace as well as the Podcast Buying Guide have evolved a great deal. This year, we’ve taken the nuances and complexities of the industry and synthesized them down to give advertisers the information they need in the most transparent way possible. ADLARGE continues to remain committed to sharing our knowledge and expertise with our clients and the industry.”

The 2022 Podcast Buying Guide V5.0 can be downloaded by clicking here.

