WU-TANG CLAN, SHAGGY, DIRTY HEADS, CYPRESS HILL, ATMOSPHERE, DISPATCH, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, SUBLIME WITH ROME and others are set for GOOD VIBEZ' CALIFORNIA ROOTS MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, set for MONTEREY, CA, on MAY 25th through 28th, 2023. Early bird passes are on sale TODAY at 10a (PST) here.

The 12th annual CALI ROOTS will return to the MONTEREY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, the original home of the MONTEREY INTERNATIONAL POP FESTIVAL in 1967.

Said DAN SHEEHAN, festival producer and co-host of "CALI ROOTS" SIRIUSXM's THE SPECTRUM, “Every year we sit down as a team, and brainstorm how we can continue to connect with the fans and create an original experience. It’s not only in the overall big details like groundbreaking performances and collaborations that fans have come to enjoy, but it’s also the little details like partnering with local small businesses.”

In addition to the music, CALI ROOTS offers local food and beverage vendors, captivating art installations, on-site greening initiatives, community-focused nonprofits, and intimate pop-up performances.

