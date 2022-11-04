Livestreaming Steve Lacy Show

AMAZON MUSIC and PRIME VIDEO will exclusively livestream STEVE LACY's sold-out NOVEMBER 11th hometown show at the GREEK THEATRE in LOS ANGELES. This livestream will capture the last evening of his “Give You The World Tour” in support of his breakthrough chart-topping 2022 album, "Gemini Rights," on RCA RECORDS. LACY appeared as the musical guest on last weekend's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Fans can watch the livestream — airing live on NOVEMBER 11th at 8p (PT) — for free, exclusively on PRIME VIDEO, the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH, and on the AMAZON MUSIC app. LACY’s performance will be available to view on-demand on PRIME VIDEO following the livestream event.

Fellow RCA Records recording artist FOURSHEE, featured with LACY on "Sunshine," from "Gemini Rights," will open the show and her performance will also be livestreamed.



Said AMAZON MUSIC Head Of R&B & Hip-Hop TIM HINSHAW, “I’ve had the privilege of knowing STEVE since he was still a kid in high school. He’s always been special and it’s inspiring to see how far his talent, hard work, and dedication have brought him."

« see more Net News