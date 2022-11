New Affiliate

SUITERADIO's syndicated afternoon show, THE ROWDY RIDE HOME, adds a new affiliate in MONTICELLO-WAYNE COUNTY MEDIA INC. Country WMKZ (Z93)/MONTICELLO, KY. The five hour, six day a week show, hosted by radio veteran ROWDY YATES, debuted in MAY (NET NEWS 4/25).

WMKZ is its 12th affiliate.

