New For Afternoons

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE welcomes EMILY 'EMILY ON THE RADIO' MAHURIN for afternoons.

OM BEN DAVIS said, "EMILY’s energy, enthusiasm, and passion for radio and connecting with audiences on the air and on her social media is impressive. Her personality is just as fun as her hair and I can’t wait for the city of LOUISVILLE to get to know her! They’ll love her!”

EMILY added, "After stalking DJX's socials for literally years I'm so excited to say I'm on that station! BEN and STEVE (market manager STEVE BEARANCE) gave me a warm welcome to LOUISVILLE... like, actually. Bourbon really warms you up. I'm so excited to be part of this brand and this city!"

LAUREN 'LO' SESSIONS, who previously voice tracked the shift out of ALPHA MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO, will shift to middays, which was previously held by voice tracker, JULIAN NIEH.

