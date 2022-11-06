In case you missed this sad story from this past weekend (NET NEWS 11/05), numerous sources confirmed that AARON CARTER, younger brother to BACKSTREET BOYS star NICK CARTER, passed away this weekend (11/05) at his home in LANCASTER, CA. He was found dead in his bathtub.

CNN reported brother NICK commented on AARON’s passing: “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday, want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.” CARTER took to INSTAGRAM and posted a series of photos of AARON.

NICK continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” he added. “I love you CHIZZ, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth ... GOD, please take care of my baby brother.”

AARON had hits in the '90s with “Crush On You,” "I Want Candy" and "AARON's Party," and according to VARIETY, got his start in music by landing a record contract after serving as the opener for the BACKSTREET BOYS in 1997. His debut studio album, featuring the hit track “Crush On You,” went gold in DECEMBER 1997, launching him into the spotlight at a young age.

CARTER has a history of drug abuse and several stints in rehab as well as some mental health issues. The exact cause of death is under investigation, but foul play has been ruled out. CARTER is also survived by this 11-month-old son, PRINCE, brother NICK and twin sister ANGEL.

