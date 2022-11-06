KVJ

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH has inked a ‘multiyear’ contract extension with morning stars ‘THE KVJ SHOW.’ For 23 years KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been part of the SOUTH FLORIDA landscape, boasting a ‘Volunteer Army,’ a large group of local fans who volunteer throughout the year for various community projects, and along with their work with 'Little Smiles,' helping kids and families across SOUTH FLORIDA.

WRMF Brand Content Dir. RANDI WEST said, “We are thrilled that ‘THE KVJ SHOW’ will continue to wake up SOUTH FLORIDA with great story telling, content and general chaos.”

HUBBARD/SOUTH FLORIDA SVP/Market Pres. ELIZABETH HAMMA added, “Day in and day out, ‘THE KVJ SHOW’ continues to knock it out of the park. They know how to engage an audience with just the right formula of storytelling, interesting entertaining local content, KVJ antics and meaningful messaging when the situation calls for it. They are a SOUTH FLORIDA institution and I couldn’t be happier to have them with us for many more years of laugh-out-loud morning moments.”

