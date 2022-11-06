Paying Tribute To Mimi Parker

DULUTH-SUPERIOR AREA EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION CORPORATIONS' Triple A WDSE (THE NORTH 101.3)/DULUTH, MN will pay it's respects to founding member of the band LOW, MIMI PARKER, who passed away SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6th at the age of 55. The drummer and vocalist, and wife of bandmate ALAN SPARHAWK, had been fighting ovarian cancer since 2020. The station will air special programming throughout the day TODAY (11/7) in her honor.

WDSE Station Manager BRIAN RICKMAN said, "We at THE NORTH 103.3 FM were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend MIMI PARKER, founding member of the seminal band LOW. As a tribute to her enormous influence in the world of modern American music and with deep respect, THE NORTH will suspend its regularly scheduled programming to highlight her acclaimed contributions throughout the day. The staff of WDSE sends its most heartfelt condolences to her husband and artistic partner, ALAN, her family and friends. She and her work will be missed tremendously by the city of DULUTH and the state of MINNESOTA and we join fans worldwide in celebrating her incredible voice which gave so many comfort and inspiration throughout her remarkable career."

Click here to listen.

« see more Net News