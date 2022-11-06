HBCU Alumni Honored

The 12th annual CAFÉ MOCHA SALUTE THEM AWARDS "MY HBCU JOY," was recently streamed during the HBCU homecoming season. Actor/Activist LAMMAN RUCKER and MOCHA RADIO hosts YO-YO, ANGELIQUE PERRIN co-hosted the one-hour special.

The honorees were selected from among HBCU alumni that have made an impact on culture by displaying the range of the African American experience. HOWARD UNIVERSITY’s AFRO BLUE and THE SHINDELLAS provided musical tributes for the occasion.

CAFÉ MOCHA Creator/Exec. Producer SHEILA ELDRIDGE said, “My HBCU JOY is the only awards program that honors the contributions of HBCU graduates and reflects the unique experience of attending an HBCU, providing the love, the life lessons and relationships that last a lifetime. I'm proud to say that I'm a HOWARD UNIVERSITY alumna.

"From CHEYNEY UNIVERSITY’s distinction as America’s first institution of higher learning, to the rebirth of MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE, there is no better time than now to salute HBCU institutions and the graduates who continue to make a profound impact on the world."

Honorees Included:

Media Innovator Award : TIFFANY CROSS --Former MSNBC Host of THE CROSS CONNECTION

Legend Award : Rev. JESSE JACKSON Sr. --PUSH COALITION, Civil Rights Activist

Woman of Style Award : MISSY "MISDEMEANOR" ELLIOTT --GRAMMY Award-winning Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, and Producer

Game Changer Award: DEVON HENRY --TEAM HENRY ENTERPRISES, LLC CEO/Pres. (Removed Confederate Monuments)

Creating a Legacy Award : Mrs. OPAL LEE --The Grandmother of JUNETEENTH

Culture Legacy Award : DAVID OGBURN --Legendary Photographer & Retiree of NABOB

Bridging the Gap Award : ALENA ANALEIGH --Youngest Black Medical Student in American History

Champion for Diversity Award : NICOLE TINSON --HBCU CEO of 20x20

Champion for Change Award : RAPHAEL WARNOCK --Reverend/GEORGIA Senator

Soul Solidarity Award: SHANTE BACON & SAPTOSA FOSTER --ONE/35 Agency Founder & Managing Partner

Watch The Event Below:

