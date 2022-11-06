Kelly

Air Personality/Imaging Voice CAYMAN KELLY has inked a contract to be the national imaging voice for the NBA on ESPN for the 2022-23 season.

KELLY said, "A few years ago when I became the imaging voice for ESPN Radio, DAVID ROBERTS, the Head of NBA & Studio Production, gave me some great advice about my career. I had already done a lot of things in the Voice-Over space, but DAVID told me to 'Dream bigger than just ESPN Radio because your talent will present a lot of opportunities for you.

"While it's still surreal, I never could have imagined I would wind up here. But I must say, DAVID ROBERTS was right. I've been so honored to work with MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, the NHL, and now the NBA. These shows reach the ears of millions of listeners and their families everywhere. It just doesn't get any better than that in my career. It's like a beautiful dream come true. God just keeps dropping blessings and I keep gathering them up."

« see more Net News