Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' Holds Top Spot; Lacy Runner Up; Smith/Petras Top 5; Nicki, Weeknd Top 10

* DOJA CAT holds the top spot with "Vegas" for a 4th week in a row

* STEVE LACY is the new runner up as "Bad Habit" moves 3*-2* and is +1155 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 5, rise 8*-5* with "Unholy," up 2460 spins

* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 10 with "Super Freaky Girl," climbing 11*-7* and is +1507 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 10 as well with "Die For You," up 13*-10* and +1708 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT surges into the top 15 in her third week with "Anti-Hero," up 19*-12* and +2082 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN enters the top 20, climbing 21*-18* with "Wasted On You," up 440 spins

* RIHANNA is top 20 in her second week, leaping 26*-20* with "Lift Me Up," up 2849 spins

* BEYONCE is up nearly 1000 spins, rising 24*-21* with "Cuff It" at +991 spins

* CHRIS BROWN leaps 36*-30* with "Under The Influence," up 561 spins

* GAYLE has the top debut at 36* with "fmk," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 244 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters at 37* with "Lavendar Haze"

* SELENA GOMEZ comes on at 39* with "My Mind & Me" with 645 spins

Rhythmic: Burna Boy Surges To #1; Doja Cat Runner Up; YG Top 5; Chris Brown, Beyonce Top 10

* BURNA BOY soars 5*-1* with "Last Last," up 603 spins

* DOJA CAT is the new runner up, surging 6*-2* with "Vegas," up 304 spins

* YG hits the top 5, climbing 8*-5* with "Toxic," up 315 spins

* CHRIS BROWN enters the top 10 with "Under The Influence," motoring 12*-8* and +596 spins

* BEYONCE has another top 10 hit as well as "Cuff It" leaps 13*-10* at +495 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK go top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at +462 spins

* RIHANNA surges into the top 20, up 34*-17* with "Lift Me Up" at +1304 spins

* CENTRAL CEE goes top 20 with "Doja," up 21*-20*

* TY DOLLA $IGN & MUSTARD score a double-digit jump, moving 38*-28* with "My Friends," featuring LIL DURK and is up 393 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS debut at 35* with "Unholy," up 235 spins

* NLE CHOPPA enters at 39* with "Do It Again," featuring 2RARE

Urban: Drake/21 Savage New #1; King Combs x Kodak Black Runner Up; Glorilla /Cardi B Top 10

* DRAKE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE up 430 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK are the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," and +133 spins

* GLORILLA is top 10 with "Tomorrow," featuring CARDI B rising 12*-10* and +247 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 20 with "Heyy," moving 22*-20* and +196 spins

* RIHANNA leaps 32*-23* with "Lift Me Up," up 709 spins

* BRYSON TILLER jumps 39*-31* with "Outside," up 393 spins

* AKON debuts at 39* with "Enjoy That"

Hot AC: Onerepublic Hold Top Spot; Taylor Top 10; Smith/Petras Top 15: Rihanna, Rosa Linn Top 20

* ONEREPUBLIC spends a 2nd week at #1 with "I Ain't Worried"

* The top 10 is pretty tight this week

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS remain at 4* with "Hold Me Closer" at +160 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 10 with "Anti-War," rising 11*-9* and +842 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 15, rising 18*-15* with "Unholy," up 380 spins

* RIHANNA goes top 20 in her second week, up 25*-19* with "Lift Me Up" at +833 spins

* ROSA LINN enters the top 20 with "SNAP," up 21*-20* at +152 spins

* PINK has the top debut at 24* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" with 739 spins

* INGRID ANDRESS debuts at 34* with "Seeing Someone Else"

* DEAN LEWIS enters at 38* with "How Do I Say Goodbye"

* AMERICAN AUTHORS debut at 40* with "Blind For Love"

Active Rock: Godsmack New Chart Topper; Bush Top 3; Chili Peppers, Ozzy Top 5; Blink Top 10

* GODSMACK take the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Surrender," up 256 spins

* BUSH are top 3 with "More Than Machines," up 4*-3*

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have another top 5 hit with "Tippa My Tongue," rising 6*-4* at +62 spins

* Another top 5 hit for the legendary OZZY OSBOURNE, leaping 8*-5* with "One Of Those Days," and +112 spins

* BLINK-182 are top 10, up 13*-9* with "EDGING" with a 342 spin gain

* SMASHING PUMPKINS hit the top 15 with "Beguiled," moving 16*-15* and +82 spins

* NOTHING MORE enter the top 20, up 24*-19* with "You Don't Know What Love Feels" with a gain of 118 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE also go top 20 with "I Am The Weapon," moving 22*-20*

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN go top 25, climbing 32*-25* with "Dinosaur" at +172 spins

* CROBOT debut at 39* with "Golden"

* RIVAL SONS enter at 40* with "Nobody Wants To Die"

Alternative: Blink-182 New Chart Topper; Paramore Top 5; Weezer Top 10; All Time Low Top 15

* BLINK-182 take over the top spot with "EDGING," moving 2*-1* and are +270 spins

* PARAMORE go top 5 with "This Is Why," up 6*-4* at +172 spins

* WEEZER grab another top 10 hit with "Records," up 11*-8* and +171 spins

* ALL TIME LOW are top 15 with a 17*-14* move on "Sleepwalking" at +264 spins

* MANESKIN hit the top 20 with "The Loneliest," moving 24*-19* and +215 spins

* JACK WHITE scores the top debut at 31* with "A Tip From You To Me" at +217 spins

* GHOST enter at 37* with "Mary On A Cross"

* BLUE OCTOBER debut at 40* with "Spinning The Truth Around"

Triple A: Noah Kahan New #1; The Heavy Heavy Top 5; Talk Top 10; Cafune Top 15; Beach Weather Leads Debuts

* NOAH KAHAN takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Stick Season"

* THE HEAVY HEAVY go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Miles And Miles"

* TALK go top 10, rising 15*-9* with "Run Away To Mars," up 48 spins

* CAFUNE enter the top 15, rising 17*-14* with "Tek It"

* THE 1975 leap 30*-21* with "I'm In Love With You" at +58 spins

* BEACH WEATHER have the top debut at 26* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc." at +61 spins

* MITSKI enters at 27* with "Should've Been Me"

* BROKEN BELLS debut at 29* with "Saturdays"

