FLAGLER BROADCASTING, LLC Adult Hits WBHU (BEACH 105.5)/ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL has added VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER remotely-produced newscasts anchored by AMY CHERRY with reporting by RICH PETSCHKE.

WBHU MGM DAVID AYERS said that the arrangement “allows us to have a real local news department with a variety of consistent news voices. Our news director sends the raw content, the anchor edits, and produces ready-to-air newscasts each morning.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEERING said that his company has supplied local news and traffic reports to WBHU sister station News-Talk WNZF-A-W235CW/BUNNELL, FL and added, “We are excited for the opportunity to expand with them and provide news for WBHU.”

