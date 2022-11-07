Blackwell To Receive Award

ISLAND RECORDS founder CHRIS BLACKWELL will be honored with the A&R ICON AWARD by MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE's A&R AWARDS in LONDON TUESDAY (11/8). The honor recognizes BLACKWELL’s track record of artist development and his influence on the global music business.

Some of the artists BLACKWELL has worked with and supported include BOB MARLEY, U2, STEVE WINWOOD, CAT STEVENS, GRACE JONES, ROXY MUSIC, NICK DRAKE, and JOHN MARTYN.

BLACKWELL released his memoir, "The Islander: My Life in Music and Beyond" in JUNE 2022.

See more from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

« see more Net News