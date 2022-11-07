Renoe

GSM GREG RENOE has been promoted to VP/Market Manager at CUMULUS MEDIA/COLUMBIA-JEFFERSON CITY, MO. RENOE joined CUMULUS in 2004 and has been GSM at the cluster since 2010.

CUMULUS SVP/Operations MARK SULLIVAN said, “GREG’s long-standing relationships with our staff, key advertisers, and civic leaders, together with his deep knowledge of the market and effectiveness as a leader, have earned him this promotion. I look forward to his continued success with our organization in MIDDLE MISSOURI.”

RENOE said, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the CUMULUS team here in MIDDLE MISSOURI. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and sharing in many successes with my co-workers. There is no end to what we can accomplish together with our collective vision for these incredible assets.”

The cluster includes Triple A KBXR, News-Talk KFRU-A-K255DJ, News-Talk KLIK-A-K278CT, Classic Hits KJMO, AC KPLA, Country KBBM (NASH FM 100.1), and Top 40 KOQL (Q106.1).

