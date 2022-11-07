DON ANTHONY's TALENTMASTER is taking MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP to DALLAS for its 2023 edition, announcing that the 35th annual event will be held at the MARRIOTT UPTOWN on AUGUST 10-11, 2023.

ANTHONY said, "No one will ever know how hard we searched for the perfect venue and location for our 35th annual event. Our main objectives in choosing a location was affordability, accessability by air and car, and finding a hotel within walking distance to numerous restaurants, entertainment sites and more. Rising costs made this search a bit harder than in years past.... As the pandemic continues to fade, proposed room rates and other items at many of the hotels we reviewed rose higher than in years past. Knowing the importance of keeping costs as low as as possible for our attendees, stations and sponsors, weighed heavily on our final choices."

Registration for the show will be available starting on NOVEMBER 17th, and hotel registration is available now.

