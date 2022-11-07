-
Chris Parnell Hosts New Podcast For Wondery
November 7, 2022
Comedian and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" alumnus CHRIS PARNELL is hosting a new weekly podcast for WONDERY. "THIS JOB IS HISTORY," debuting TODAY (11/7), finds PARNELL looking at jobs that no longer exist, like funeral clowns, milkmen, and video store clerks.
“It’s interesting to think about the careers society used to consider ‘essential,’” said PARNELL. “And as a comedian -- you know, the MOST essential career -- I’m excited to dig deeper and uncover the importance of each unique and bizarre job.”