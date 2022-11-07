Targeting Pet Owners

Studies of two ad campaigns for pet retailers commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP from SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS, one for a radio campaign and the other for a podcast campaign, showed brand perception and recall lift resulting from the campaigns.

In the company's weekly blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, perceptions before and after the campaigns saw lifts of 4% to 17%, while AM/FM radio grew aided recall 24% and led six in ten listeners to say they would take action based on the campaign. The podcast campaign also increased top-of-mind awareness by 55%, brand consideration by 24%, brand recommendation by 23%, and online purchase intent by 24%.

Find out more at BOUVARD's blog post here.





