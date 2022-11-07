Marcus

Former CNN Exec. Producer of Audio MEGAN MARCUS has joined PARAMOUNT as VP/Podcast Editorial. MARCUS is a former Sr. Producer at the PALEY CENTER and a producer at NBC NEWS and produced MO ROCCA's "MOBITUARIES" for CBS NEWS.

EVP/Podcasting and Audio STEVE RAIZES said, “MEGAN is a dynamic producer and leader in the podcasting field. She did an incredible job guiding MOBITUARIES to the top of the podcast charts and is already at work on our current and future slate of CBS NEWS AUDIO properties.”

