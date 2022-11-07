Hall Promoted

iHEARTRADIO Sr. Digital Dir. DOUG HALL is returning to the WEST COAST from NASHVILLE to take the position of Regional Digital PD for iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO. HALL, who began his career at Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES and later worked in the digital department at the LOS ANGELES cluster and as Digital Dir. in MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, will report to iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES Sr. VP/Programming JOHN PEAKE.

“Our iconic LOS ANGELES audio brands and on-air talent are the engines that are driving unprecedented Digital growth,” said PEAKE. “I’ve watched DOUG grow and evolve from his time in promotions to leading winning teams in SAN FRANCISCO, MIAMI and NASHVILLE. We are fortunate to have him leading our LA Digital efforts and rejoining the team in SAN FRANCISCO.”

“I’m excited for this full circle moment, coming back to LOS ANGELES, where it all started,” said HALL. “I can’t wait to dive in and help both our LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO markets continue to grow and innovate in the digital space.”

