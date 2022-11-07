Jenkins (Photo: Katie Kauss)

SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed Country and Americana songs at the company’s annual NASHVILLE MUSIC AWARDS, held in person for the first time in three years, on SUNDAY (11/7) at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and MUSEUM.

JOSH JENKINS was named SESAC’s "Songwriter of the Year" after his hugely successful year with hits like “Buy Dirt,” recorded by JORDAN DAVIS featuring LUKE BRYAN, and “Fancy Like,” recorded by WALKER HAYES. “Buy Dirt” was recently awarded NSAI’s "Song of the Year" honor and is nominated for the same award at the 56th Annual CMA Awards happening this WEDNEDAY, NOVEMBER 9th, live from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE. “Fancy Like,” published by SMACK, was also awarded SESAC’s "Song of the Year." SMACK took home the title of "Publisher of the Year," after previously being awarded the trophy in 2020.

SESAC affiliates LEE BRICE and BLANCO BROWN teamed up to kick off the night with a performance of BRICE’s latest single “Soul,” which was recently certified gold by the RIAA. Brothers JORDAN and JACOB DAVIS and their co-writers and brother duo MATT and JOSH JENKINS were on hand to perform “Buy Dirt." MEGAN MORONEY serenaded the group with her latest viral hit “Tennessee Orange,” which has garnered over 45 million streams in just over two months.

Affiliate DEREK WELLS also received the "Spirit of SESAC Award" in recognition of his musical contributions playing on over 100 number one songs. The song that clinched this impressive milestone, “Like I Love Country Music,” recorded by KANE BROWN and co-written by SESAC affiliate MATT MCGINN, was honored with a performance activity award at the ceremony.

The celebration was hosted by SESAC’s VP/Creative Services SHANNAN HATCH. More than 400 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration.

