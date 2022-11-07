Gorley (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) has named ASHLEY GORLEY Country Music Songwriter Of The Year and COREY CROWDER’s "Famous Friends" as Country Song Of The Year. In addition, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC was named Publisher of the Year as the publishing rights organization's 60th Annual Celebration of the writers and publishers of the genre’s most-performed songs continues all day TODAY (11/7).

GORLEY, who won the award for the ninth time, has a catalog which includes chart-topping hits “Beers on Me” (DIERKS BENTLEY/BRELAND/HARDY), “Country Again” (THOMAS RHETT), “Give Heaven Some Hell” (HARDY), “New Truck” (DYLAN SCOTT), “Sand in My Boots” (MORGAN WALLEN), “Slow Down Summer” (THOMAS RHETT), “Steal My Love” (DAN + SHAY), “Take My Name” (PARMALEE) and “You Should Probably Leave” (CHRIS STAPLETON).

“Famous Friends” (performed by CHRIS YOUNG AND KANE BROWN), co-written by COREY CROWDER and published by BIG CROWD PUBLISHING, GEORGIA SONG VIBEZ and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, is one of eight #1 singles for GRAMMY-nominated songwriter CROWDER, who has also had key placements on hit television series including "NASHVILLE," "ONE TREE HILL," and "THE REAL WORLD."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC topped the list this year with hit songs including “Buy Dirt” (LUKE BRYAN AND JORDAN DAVIS), “Cold Beer Calling My Name” (LUKE COMBS AND JAMESON RODGERS), “Getting Over Him” (LAUREN ALAINA), “Lil Bit” (FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE AND NELLY), “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (ASHLEY MCBRYDE AND CARLY PEARCE), “You Should Probably Leave” (CHRIS STAPLETON) and many more.

ASCAP is celebrating its top winners on banners covering its NASHVILLE headquarters at 2 MUSIC SQUARE WEST and on digital billboards as part of a major NASHVILLE brand campaign. The campaign includes airport and billboard advertising as well as ASCAP chalk art at key locations around the city beginning CMA week. ASCAP will also celebrate with its award-winning songwriters at an invitation-only event at NASHVILLE's SOHO HOUSE TONIGHT.

Click here for a complete list of winners.

