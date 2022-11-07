Carignan

SMACKSONGS has added intern and BELMONT UNIVERSITY junior EMILY CARIGNAN to its publishing team in a full-time role as Catalog Manager. CARIGNAN will report to VP/Publishing, LEE KRABEL and will work full time for the company while finishing her degree.

CARIGNAN said, "I could not be more thrilled to officially join the SMACKSONGS team. This team has been beyond welcoming to me and I can’t thank them enough for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

KRABEL added, "When EMILY first started as an intern, she made herself so valuable to the team that we had to figure out a way to keep her at SMACK. We are excited to bring her on the team as catalog manger and watch her grow!”

Congratulate EMILY at: emily@smacksongs.com.

