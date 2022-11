Top 10

INDEED moved from second to first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 31-NOVEMBER 6, swapping positions with last week's chart topper, PROGRESSIVE. THE HOME DEPOT and BABBEL returned to the top 10, with WALGREENS and NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION dropping out.

The top 10 this week:

1. INDEED (last week #2; 56243 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#1; 55045)

3. LOWE'S (#5; 41660)

4. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 41076)

5. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#6; 36365)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (--; 35105)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 33107)

8. VICKS (#8; 27837)

9. BABBEL (#10; 25914)

10. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#9; 25359)

