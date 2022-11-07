Reed

PLAYMAKER VP/Content/Production and former COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Sr. Multimedia Producer and iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI Digital Content Mgr. JOHN REED has joined DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA as Sr. Video Producer. REED, who has also been consulting VALUETAINMENT, will report to Exec. Dir. of Audio CARL SCOTT.

REED will be starting his new position on NOVEMBER 14th.

« see more Net News