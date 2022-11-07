Time To Register

Registration has opened for the 2023 NAB SHOW, set for APRIL 15-19 in LAS VEGAS. The deadline for speaker and panel proposals has also been extended until NOVEMBER 18th.

"As we mark our centennial, we also celebrate the possibilities ahead and the incredible power of NAB SHOW in shaping the next generation of media and entertainment." said NAB Global Connections and Events EVP/Managing Dir. CHRIS BROWN. "We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our community in this milestone year and into the future."

Find out more and register at nabshow.com.

