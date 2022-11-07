2023 Dates Announced

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced the 2023 dates for AFTERSHOCK and GOLDENSKY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVALS. AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL will return OCTOBER 5-8, 2023 and GOLDENSKY will return OCTOBER 14-15, 2023, both festivals returning to DISCOVERY PARK in SACRAMENTO.

Lineups for both Festivals are expected to be announced in early Spring 2023. Weekend GA and Weekend VIP Early Bird Passes for both events will be available starting WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 9a (PT) with a low down payment of just $10 at www.aftershockfestival.com and www.goldenskyfestival.com. Purchasers will also have seven months to pay off their purchase, giving the most affordable option to fans who lock in their passes now. In addition, all fans who purchase Early Bird passes to GOLDENSKY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL will receive complimentary GOLDENSKY BEER FESTIVAL admission in 2023.

AFTERSHOCK went big for its 10th anniversary year in 2022. In total, 160,000 music fans gathered for the four-day event, while GOLDENSKY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL's first year brought in about with 50,000 for the two day event.

