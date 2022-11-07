Duran Duran (Photo: Featureflash Photography/Shutterstock.com)

CNN is reporting that DURAN DURAN guitarist ANDY TAYLOR is battling stage four prostate cancer.The band made the announcment on SATURDAY as they were inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME during a ceremony at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/4).

TAYLOR, who is 61, was unable to attend the induction ceremony with his bandmates JOHN TAYLOR, SIMON LE BON, ROGER TAYLOR and NICK RHODES due to ongoing treatment. He wrote in a letter relayed by LEBON during their acceptance, "There’s nothing that comes close to such recognition. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible." He added in the letter, touching on his health issues, "Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

TAYLOR said he was “massively disappointed” to miss the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME show, which was set to be his first time performing with the group in 16 years, and that he had “bought a new guitar” for the occasion. "I’m so very proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Read the full letter here.

