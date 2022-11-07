-
Nashville's Acme Feed And Seed To Host Two CMA Day Parties
by Jeff Lynn
November 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM (PT)
Downtown NASHVILLE's ACME FEED & SEED is hosting two events leading up to WEDNESDAY night's 56th annual COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) AWARDS show.
SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE will showcase their roster at a 3p event featuring ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, DREW GREEN, GEORGIA WEBSTER, KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS, KAT & ALEX, RESTLESS ROAD, TYLER BOOTH, WILLIE JONES and ELLA LANGLEY.
Beginning at 4:30p, the rooftop bar will be transformed for a CMA watch party. The vibe lounge will feature sofas, specialty-themed cocktails, a photo booth and DJ GUY FELL.
Both events are free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to go back and forth between the two events. ACME FEED & SEED is located at 101 BROADWAY, NASHVILLE.