CMA Parties

Downtown NASHVILLE's ACME FEED & SEED is hosting two events leading up to WEDNESDAY night's 56th annual COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) AWARDS show.

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE will showcase their roster at a 3p event featuring ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, DREW GREEN, GEORGIA WEBSTER, KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS, KAT & ALEX, RESTLESS ROAD, TYLER BOOTH, WILLIE JONES and ELLA LANGLEY.

Beginning at 4:30p, the rooftop bar will be transformed for a CMA watch party. The vibe lounge will feature sofas, specialty-themed cocktails, a photo booth and DJ GUY FELL.

Both events are free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to go back and forth between the two events. ACME FEED & SEED is located at 101 BROADWAY, NASHVILLE.

