Sold

ELIZABETH MARQUIS is sending Alternative KXNA (THE X 104.9)/SPRINGDALE-FAYETTEVILLE, AR back to ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC for cancellation of $500,000 in debt, namely the promissory note with which MARQUIS bought the station from ROX in a deal that closed in JANUARY 2021.

In other filings with the FCC, CLARION COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Hot AC WCCR-F (C93) and Country WWCH-A-W231DR (RADIO 13)/CLARION, PA to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA for an undisclosed price.

KANSAS RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of AC KANS (96 ONE THE WAVE)/EMPORIA, KS to MYTOWN MEDIA INC. for $235,000.

And GLOBAL ONE MEDIA, INC. has closed on the purchase of Country KSEL-F and Classic Country KSEL-A (COW COUNTRY AM 1450)/PORTALES, NM and Classic Rock KRMQ (BIG 101.5), and Hot AC KSMX (MIX 107.5)/CLOVIS, NM from ROONEY MOON BROADCASTING, INC. for $1.1 million. The seller's DUFFY MOON is staying aboard as President of GLOBAL ONE MEDIA, working with CEO RICHARD HUDSON.

« see more Net News