Dunn (Photo: Peyton Dollar)

Artist and brand manager CRAIG DUNN has launched his newest endeavor, ONE SPARK ENTERTAINMENT in partnership with MTHEORY. With more than 20 years of experience in the music industry managing artists and building comprehensive digital marketing, merchandising, ticketing and fan club campaigns, label operations and revenue development, DUNN will continue to leverage his multi-faceted background with long-time client, multi-platinum ACM and CMA award-winning artist, SARA EVANS and BROKEN BOW RECORDS duo EVERETTE joining the roster.

In addition to their client signings, ONE SPARK ENTERTAINMENT adds to the full-time staff with the hiring of NICOLE LEWIS as Management Coordinator.

DUNN said, "The idea behind the name of ONE SPARK ENTERTAINMENT came to me in the middle of the night as I was unable to sleep, excited about starting the new chapter of leading my own management company. The phrase of ‘it only takes one spark to start a fire’ popped into my head and just wouldn’t leave, no matter how many other ideas I considered. It just takes one spark of imagination or an idea to start a fire." He added, "I’m excited to bring my years of artist management, digital, event management, merchandise, road experience, and revenue generation across music, touring, TV and literary to ONE SPARK ENTERTAINMENT as we service the current roster and grow the company strategically, partnering with multi-talented artists that share the same creative passion and drive to create, innovate and grow as a team to reach the next level of success. Having known and previously worked with most of the senior team at mtheory, I’m thrilled to call them partners and bring their expertise and creative thinking to the roster.”

MTHEORY CEO CAMEO CARLSON added, “The senior NASHVILLE team at MTHEORY have known CRAIG for more than a decade and could not be more excited to be part of his new venture. His forward-thinking approach to management and spirit of teamwork are exactly what we look for in our manager partnerships. Being able to add strategy and marketing resources to the incomparable SARA EVANS and up-and-coming superstars EVERETTE is just icing on the cake!"

« see more Net News