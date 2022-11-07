CMA Awards

Country music's biggest stars come together WEDNESDAY night (11/9) at NASHVILLE'S BRIDGESTONE ARENA for "THE 56th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS." "Country Music's Biggest Night," hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING, honors its finest entertainers and reveals CMA AWARD winners.

The CMA AWARDS will air live on ABC beginning at 7p (CT), and SIRIUSXM's "The Highway" (ch. 56) will transform into "CMA AWARDS Radio" and carry the show live and commercial-free. In addition to the simulcast, you will hear from Country artists, nominees and performers with red carpet and backstage interviews.

Stream the CMA AWARDS on SIRIUSXM here.

