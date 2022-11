Winners

COLLEGE BROADCASTERS, INC. announced the winners of its 2022 NATIONAL STUDENT PRODUCTION AWARDS at the NATIONAL STUDENT ELECTRONIC MEDIA CONVENTION in BALTIMORE in OCTOBER.

Among the radio stations honored as winners were:

Audio Division

Best DJ: "MILLENNIAL MIX ON WUTM," UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE-MARTIN Top 40 WUTM (90.3 THE HAWK)/MARTIN, TN

Best Promo: “TUNES ON TUESDAY 2022 SHOWMO,” MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY Alternative WMSC/UPPER MONTCLAIR, NJ

Best PSA: “HALLOWEEN Safety PSA,“ TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY Alternative KTSW/SAN MARCOS, TX

Best Newscast Or Sportscast: LAUREN SMYTH, HILLSDALE COLLEGE News-Talk WRFH-LP (RADIO FREE HILLSDALE 101.7 FM)/HILLSDALE, MI

Best Hard News Reporting: “Campus Pro-Choice Protests,” MARSHALL UNIVERSITY Variety WMUL/MARSHALL, WV

Best Feature News Reporting: "Looking For Normal," SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE Triple A KSYM/SAN ANTONIO

Best Special Broadcast: “WMSC Global Broadcast for WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY,” WMSC

Best Documentary: “DIVE INTO ATHLETICS,” ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WZND-LP/NORMAL, IL

Best Regularly Scheduled Entertainment Program: “ANOMALY’S PHENOMILIES: LISTEN & LEARN TIME WITH ANOMALY,” NATHAN HALE HIGH SCHOOL Dance KNHC (C89.5)/SEATTLE

Best Podcast: "WHAT IS THEATER," TAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Best Sports Reporting: “Sports Story Time: Funny Fan Traditions,” WRFH-LP

Best Sports Play-by-Play: “UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH vs. UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER FEBRUARY 16, 2022,” UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH Variety WRST/OSHKOSH, WI

Best Sports Show: “THE NFL DRAFT SHOW,” WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY Variety WWVU (U92 THE MOOSE)/MORGANTOWN, WV

Combined Division

Best Student Media Web Site: impact89fm.org, MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDBM (IMPACT 89FM)/EAST LANSING, MI

Best Station Imaging: WZND-LP

