Musicians On Call Celebrates Veterans

This VETERANS DAY, and all month long, MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) will celebrate with a CONCERT FOR VETERANS PRESENTED BY WRANGLER. The virtual concert is hosted by JAMIE O’NEAL and features performances and words of gratitude from over 30 artists including BELLAMY BROTHERS, CRAIG MORGAN, KEB’ MO’, CHRIS YOUNG, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, MADELINE EDWARDS, THE CADILLAC THREE, SHENANDOAH, SCOTTY MCCREERY, RUSSELL DICKERSON, CAM, LOCASH, JAMES T. SLATER, NATALIE HEMBY, CHARLES ESTEN, ALEXIS WILKINS, RAY FULCHER, CARTER FAITH, KAMERON MARLOWE, TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS, BOBBY RUSH, WADE BOWEN, TAYLOR HICKS, ALEX HALL and more.

CONCERT FOR VETERANS will be shared exclusively with patients, families and caregivers in VA facilities nationwide through MUSICIANS ON CALL’s partnership with the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION.

In addition, as part of this year’s campaign, MOC will share the CONCERT FOR VETERANS LIVE!, a concert experience for Veterans at the ALVIN C. YORK VA MEDICAL CENTER in MURFREESBORO, TN, hosted by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. This concert featured performances by recording artists TYLER BRADEN and DREW PARKER live from the MURFREESBORO campus. They were joined by RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS’ AUSTIN SNELL. Music fans everywhere can join in the campaign by streaming the MOC STARS AND STRIPES playlist curated by MADELINE EDWARDS, featuring songs handpicked by EDWARDS. The playlist is available thanks to AMAZON MUSIC and can be enjoyed on the AMAZON MUSIC app.

MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, At MUSICIANS ON CALL we are passionate about delivering the healing power of music to Veterans every day through our bedside, virtual and streaming programs. Being able to show extra love and appreciation on VETERANS DAY, with the help of many compassionate partners like WRANGLER and artists across genres, is something we look forward to each year. This year is especially meaningful since we are finally able to return for a live show with our friends at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. We’ve missed the incredible personal connections that are made between Veterans and artists through music, it’s a thrill to be able to create those special moments again.”

WRANGLER's VP/Global Marketing HOLLY WHEELER added, “WRANGLER is proud to be working with MUSICIANS ON CALL for a third consecutive year to celebrate our nation’s Veterans through a medium that has always been close to the heart of the brand: the power of music. We’re thrilled that we’re able to channel the unwavering energy of live music to create a truly unique experience for servicemen and servicewomen to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country this VETERAN’S DAY.”

Click here to see highlights from CONCERT FOR VETERANS PRESENTED BY WRANGLER and donate to MOC’s Veterans programs.

« see more Net News