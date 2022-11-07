Day (Photo: Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com)

BET has announced that 80’s funk band MORRIS DAY & THE TIME will receive the ‘Legend’ award at Soul Train Awards 2022. The event will take place SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 at 8p (ET)/(PT) on BET and BET HER. It will be hosted by comedian and actor DEON COLE.“

DAY is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and #1 song on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” THE TIME is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. DAY has appeared in multiple films including cult classic PURPLE RAIN, in which he was cast by his high school friend, PRINCE ROGERS NELSON himself.

Artists set to perform are ARI LENNOX, CHANTÉ MOORE, MUNI LONG, SIR, TANK, and BET AMPLIFIED stage artists COCO JONES and Q.

Day said, “They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all. Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on SOUL TRAIN with DON CORNELIUS. And 41 years later, to be honored with the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 'Legend' Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy CONNIE ORLANDO added, “MORRIS DAY & THE TIME create and perform timeless, feel-good music for fans to enjoy all over the world. Their unique sound, style, and artistry continue to serve as inspiration to music lovers and recording artists today. We can’t wait to get the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS party started with our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments.”

« see more Net News