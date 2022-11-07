Merlo

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed MADELINE MERLO to a global publishing deal. The winner of the season two premiere of NBC's songwriting reality show, "Songland," MERLO garnered attention with her song, "Champaign Night," performed by LADY A, which spent three weeks at #1 on Country radio and earned her the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Award for "Song Of The Year."

MERLO recently released her four-track EP, "Slide," co-written with ZACH CROWELL. She is also the featured female voice on COLE SWINDELL's latest #1 hit, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

"I am so excited and honored to join SONY’s incredible roster of songwriters and continue to work closely with ZACH CROWELL," said MERLO. "I am looking forward to working with this world-class team that makes you feel like family every time you walk in the door. This is a huge next step for my career and truly is a dream come true."

