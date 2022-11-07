Elon Musk (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Changes have been coming by the day for TWITTER after billionaire ELON MUSK took control after the $44 billion sale was finalized. The overhaul of the social media company continues as MUSK is now planning to offer monetization to content creators through a new revenue-sharing model they are planning to soon roll out.

At the BARON INVESTMENT CONFERENCE, MUSK said he wants to incorporate long-form videos on TWITTER and allow the content creators to monetize the content, which would place TWITTER in competition with YOUTUBE. MUSK said, “TWITTER will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.”

Last FRIDAY (11/4), TWITTER laid off nearly 3,700 people by email - half of their entire workforce, but BLOOMBERG reported two days later that dozens of staffers were being asked to return after receiving the wrong email. TWITTER also rolled out a new TWITTER BLUE subscription plan, but are now delaying that until after the Midterm election.

TWITTER also announced a new policy, permanently suspending any user whose account impersonates another after comedian KATHY GRIFFIN switched her screen name to MUSK. Soon after, MUSK posted on TWITTER, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

