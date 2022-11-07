Supporting Veterans

With VETERAN'S DAY on FRIDAY (11/11), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’S Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS “The WiLD Bunch” and Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK)/FORT MYERS, FL’s ‘STAN & HANEY” will help raise awareness and support for HOME BASE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA and its Veteran and Family Care initiatives on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th.

BEASLEY VP/MM AJ LURIE said, “It is an absolute honor and a privilege to shine a spotlight on the important programs that HOME BASE provides for veterans in our community and across FLORIDA. They have given so much on behalf of our country. Our teams are excited to give back to them through raising awareness of the many opportunities available to them and their families through this life-changing organization.”

The HOME BASE program provides important support at no cost to veterans, service members, and their families coping with the visible and invisible wounds of war, offering life-changing and life-saving programs and services.

« see more Net News