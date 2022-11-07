"Christmas In Our Hometown"

"CHRISTMAS In Our Hometown," a three-hour special from KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS, is available for stations to air between DECEMBER 17th - 25th. The music-intensive special is available to be voiced locally or in a fully voiced version by LINDA O'BRIAN.

This market exclusive special will be available for download by WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14th. It is commercial free with eight minutes of local availability per hour.

More information from SHAWN STUDER here.

