Setting Sail Again

Progressive rock act COHEED & CAMBRIA will launch their second S.S. NEVERENDER cruise, called the S.S. NEVERENDER – RAIDERS OF SILENT EARTH:3, partnered with SIXTHMAN. The cruise will sail OCTOBER 23–27, 2023 from MIAMI, FL to PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC aboard the NORWEGIAN PEARL.

COHEED & CAMBRIA vocalist/guitarist CLAUDIO SANCHEZ said, “At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us but sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of Rock we’ve cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, NY can do anything.”

Playing on the cruise will be SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE, BARTEES STRANGE, MANNEQUIN PUSSY, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS, and others with more acts to be announced. Presale tickets and trip information can be found here.

« see more Net News