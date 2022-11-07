#1 On Mediabase Chart

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist INGRID ANDRESS has reached the top of the MEDIABASE chart with her Platinum-certified hit “Wishful Drinking," with SAM HUNT." The track from ANDRESS' sophmore album GOOD PERSON is her second career #1 and HUNT’s tenth.

On her latest album, ANDRESS returns to the reflection and confession at the core of her debut, LADY LIKE, and plumbs even deeper on GOOD PERSON. In the co-producer’s chair once again (alongside SAM ELLIS, who played the same role on LADY LIKE), ANDRESS pushed for bold, experimental sounds that blended banjos with vocoders; swung from sweeping orchestration to spare, acoustic-based arrangements; and showcased previously unexplored parts of her vocal range.

ANDRESS co-wrote every track, including the album’s title-track that she performed on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON earlier this summer (Watch here). Additional album standouts include the piano ballad “Blue,” the genre-pushing power ballad, “Seeing Someone Else,” which explores the complexities and consequences that arise with self-growth and evolution and the explosive “Pain,” as seen on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS.

The celebrated LP scored ANDRESS three GRAMMY nominations including "Best New Artist," "Best Country Album" and "Best Country Song" for the multi-platinum No. 1 radio single “More Hearts Than Mine.”

With over one billion global streams and fans spanning the globe, ANDRESS spent the year out on the road with KEITH URBAN for his 52-date North American “The Speed of Now World Tour,” which wrapped this weekend.

