Tay B (Photo: Brianna Alysse)

IRVING and JEFFREY AZOFF's GIANT MUSIC/AFLN announced the signing of DETROIT hip hop artist TAY B in an INSTAGRAM post.

TAY B released his most recent album, "4EVA IN MY BAG." earlier this year.

The music video, "Rich All My Life," featuring LIL BABY, is now online.

