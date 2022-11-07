Hosting Free Webinar On Emerging Music Markets

The AIMP (ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS) NEW YORK chapter will host its next webinar, “Go Where The Growth Is: The Opportunities In Emerging Markets,” this WEDNESDAY (11/9) at 12p (ET)/9a (PT). The online event is free and open to the public, with registration available here.

During the webinar, DOMINO PUBLISHING GM N.A. JEFF PACHMAN will moderate a discussion with three experts in the field of emerging markets: RESERVOIR EVP International & Emerging Markets/POPARABIA/ESMAA Founder/CEO SPEK, SHEER PUBLISHING AFRICA/DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERVICES Managing Director THANDO MAKHUNGA, and OUTDUSTRY Managing Director ED PETO, who will share insights regarding the benefits and challenges of building a business in these fast-changing times.

