Celebrating Astros' Win

AUDACY/HOUSTON was out in full force to celebrate the big World Series win for the hometown HOUSTON ASTROS. The individual stations were invited to broadcast live from the PARADE OF CHAMPIONS to celebrate the city's championship.

(L-R) AUDACY SPORTS Business Ops Mgr. ERIN KAPNER & Content Coordinator BRANDON SCOTT; KILT-FM/HOUSTON's NICK RUSSO; AUDACY/HOUSTON Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER; HOUSTON Mayor SYLVESTOR TURNER; KHMX/HOUSTON's SARAH PEPPER & JESSIE WATT; KLOL/HOUSTON's CINDY BURBANO and KILT-F/HOUSTON's ERIK SMITH.

