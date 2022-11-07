-
Audacy/Houston Team At Hometown Astros' World Series Parade
by Roy Trakin
November 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AUDACY/HOUSTON was out in full force to celebrate the big World Series win for the hometown HOUSTON ASTROS. The individual stations were invited to broadcast live from the PARADE OF CHAMPIONS to celebrate the city's championship.
(L-R) AUDACY SPORTS Business Ops Mgr. ERIN KAPNER & Content Coordinator BRANDON SCOTT; KILT-FM/HOUSTON's NICK RUSSO; AUDACY/HOUSTON Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER; HOUSTON Mayor SYLVESTOR TURNER; KHMX/HOUSTON's SARAH PEPPER & JESSIE WATT; KLOL/HOUSTON's CINDY BURBANO and KILT-F/HOUSTON's ERIK SMITH.