'National Parks, Vol 1'

ARDEN RECORDS officially celebrated its one-year anniversary last month, surpassing 22.5m streams and releasing its compilation EP, "National Parks, Vol. 1," with each of the eight tracks incorporating actual field recordings from each respective national park, capturing the natural beauty of the unique ecological traits and distinct sounds. You can now stream it on all services here.

ARDEN will also host its very first ARDEN NIGHTS, a lofi-curated mixer connecting the music industry with environmental leaders on NOVEMBER 8th, to discuss the importance of conserving nature, where we will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION in support of their preservation efforts. Event details can be found here.

Commented label principals JORDAN SMITH and ANDREW KWAN, “A goal and mission of ARDEN RECORDS from its inception has been to implement preserving the environment and messages of sustainability into our work. The more we are wrapped up in our day-to-day lives, the less we appreciate the beauty of our surroundings, so we decided to organize ARDEN NIGHTS to provide moments of peace while still speaking on the importance of conserving nature. And through the release of our ‘National Parks, Vol. 1’ EP, we hope that each of the highlighted national parks remind listeners of the beauty of our planet and brings them back to a place where they have felt at peace in nature before."

« see more Net News