Drake Makes His Apollo Debut

DRAKE will perform live at HARLEM's historic APOLLO THEATER for the first time for SIRIUSXM on TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY nights, DECEMBER 6th and 7th. The show was previously scheduled for one performance on NOVEMBER 11th.

DRAKE just released his latest album, "Her Loss," a collaboration with 21 SAVAGE.

