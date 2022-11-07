-
SiriusXM Reschedules Drake Nov. 11th Show At Apollo Theater In Harlem For Dec. 6th, 7th
by Roy Trakin
November 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DRAKE will perform live at HARLEM's historic APOLLO THEATER for the first time for SIRIUSXM on TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY nights, DECEMBER 6th and 7th. The show was previously scheduled for one performance on NOVEMBER 11th.
DRAKE just released his latest album, "Her Loss," a collaboration with 21 SAVAGE.
For more, see this INSTAGRAM post.