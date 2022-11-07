Bob & Sheri & Friends

NOW MEDIA Syndicated “BOB & SHERI” show host SHERI LYNCH has long been known as a cat lover. Last weekend she was joined by co-host and fellow friend to animals BOB LACEY, and several hundred of their cat-loving listeners for the very first ‘Bob & Sheri Caturday’ at THE MAC TABBY CAT CAFÉ in CONCORD, NC.

LYNCH shares her home with four cats, and published her Cooking with Cats cookbook last year, and In 18 months its sold more than 5,000 copies. The event helped raise awareness and donations for a local cat sanctuary.

